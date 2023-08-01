Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 19:40 IST
No proposal received for computerisation of PACS in Telangana: Coop Min Amit Shah
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The Centre has not received any proposal for the computerisation of Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) in Telangana, which presently has 60,759 cooperative societies, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the central government is implementing a project for the computerisation of 63,000 functional PACS, large and multi-purpose cooperative societies and farmers' service societies across the country with a total outlay of Rs 2,516 crore.

''Proposals for computerisation of 60,685 PACS received from 28 states and Union Territories (UTs) have been sanctioned...However, no proposal for computerisation of PACS has been received by this Ministry from the State of Telangana,'' Shah said.

As per the data shared by the minister, there are 60,759 cooperative societies in Telangana, out of which 818 of them are agriculture and allied cooperatives. Around 13 multi-state cooperative societies are having headquarters in Telangana, while 26 are state/district-level federations in the state.

The minister said two multi-state cooperative societies namely Jatropha Growers and Bio-Fuel Development Cooperative Ltd and Grahak Bazar Cooperative Society Ltd -- are under liquidation in Telangana. Shah also mentioned the computerisation of PACS would be completed by the 2024-25 financial year with a support system for further two years. The software has been developed by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Hardware procurement, onboarding of system integrator and digitisation of legacy data by the states and UT administration is under process, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

