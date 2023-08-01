Left Menu

Govt forms panel to suggest ways to restructure ICAR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 20:00 IST
The government has constituted a high level committee to suggest ways for rationalising and right-sizing of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

In a written reply to Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar replied in the affirmative when asked whether the government has constituted a high powered committee to restructure the ICAR to make the organisation stronger.

The 11-member panel is chaired by Additional Secretary (Department of Agricultural Research & Education) and Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

The Terms of Reference (TOR) of the committee is to make recommendations for rationalisation and right-sizing of ICAR to transform it into a more dynamic, lean and efficient organisation, the minister informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

