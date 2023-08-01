Govt forms panel to suggest ways to restructure ICAR
The government has constituted a high level committee to suggest ways for rationalising and right-sizing of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
In a written reply to Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar replied in the affirmative when asked whether the government has constituted a high powered committee to restructure the ICAR to make the organisation stronger.
The 11-member panel is chaired by Additional Secretary (Department of Agricultural Research & Education) and Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research.
The Terms of Reference (TOR) of the committee is to make recommendations for rationalisation and right-sizing of ICAR to transform it into a more dynamic, lean and efficient organisation, the minister informed.
