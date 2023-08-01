Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 20:23 IST
IREDA, AIIMS sign MoU for solarization of AIIMS New Delhi Campus
AIIMS has installed a 9 Kilowatt Rooftop Solar plant at its New Delhi campus, which was dedicated by CMD, IREDA and Director, AIIMS today. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today, August 1, 2023, to initiate the technical assessment of the AIIMS New Delhi campus for converting it into one which is powered by solar energy.

Towards this, IREDA will undertake a techno-commercial assessment of the AIIMS campus. The evaluation as provided in the MoU includes creating financial models, conducting pre-feasibility studies, preparing a detailed project report (DPR), assisting in the analysis of technical and commercial aspects related to project development, finalizing commercial and contracting arrangements, and defining performance indicators.

By engaging in this partnership and implementing solar power projects, AIIMS aims to significantly reduce its electricity expenditure while concurrently minimizing its carbon footprint with the help of IREDA.

The MoU was signed at AIIMS, New Delhi, by Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), IREDA, Shri Pradip Kumar Das and AIIMS Director Dr. M Srinivas, in the presence of senior officials of both organisations.

AIIMS has installed a 9 Kilowatt Rooftop Solar plant at its New Delhi campus, which was dedicated by CMD, IREDA and Director, AIIMS today. The Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, could not be present physically but conveyed his congratulations and best wishes for the MoU signing and Solar Plant inauguration ceremony.

Speaking about the partnership, CMD, IREDA stated: "We are happy to be associated with AIIMS, aligning our expertise in renewable energy with the medical institution's commitment to a sustainable future. This joint effort reflects the growing importance of adopting clean and sustainable practices, and we hope it will serve as a model for other institutions across the country. Together, we can create a healthier environment for future generations while driving economic savings through clean energy solutions. This significant initiative at AIIMS holds the potential to create widespread awareness about the importance of renewable energy and decarbonization across the country.”

(With Inputs from PIB)

