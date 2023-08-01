NHPC, ALIMCO sign MoU to provide aids and assistive devices to Divyangjans

NHPC Limited and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, under which NHPC will provide CSR support for distribution of aids and assistive devices to around 1,000 Divyangjans (Persons with Disabilities) in the vicinity of NHPC Projects located in North and North Eastern states.

The MoU was signed at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad, today, August 1st 2023, under the CSR initiative of NHPC. The MoU was signed by Group Deputy General Manager (HR), CSR & SD, NHPC and General Manager - Marketing, ALIMCO in the presence of Shri Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC; Executive Director (CSR & SD), NHPC, and other senior officers from NHPC CSR&SD Division and ALIMCO.

(With Inputs from PIB)