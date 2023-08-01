Left Menu

Tesco to provide extra 10 mln pounds support for UK egg industry

Britain's biggest supermarket group, Tesco, said on Tuesday it would provide a further 10 million pounds ($12.76 million) to support the country's egg industry.

Britain's biggest supermarket group, Tesco, said on Tuesday it would provide a further 10 million pounds ($12.76 million) to support the country's egg industry. The industry in Britain has faced major shortages due to a large outbreak of Avian flu and increases to input costs such as feed and energy. "The support package will be paid to suppliers to cover the cost of handling, processing and egg production, including any increases in feed for farmers," Tesco said in a statement.

The supermarket giant said the 10 million pounds would cover the period April 2023 to March 2024, coming on top of an initial contribution of 27.5 million pounds in the previous financial year. At the same time, Tesco said easing supply conditions meant it could lift restrictions which had previously limited customers to buying three packs of eggs at a time. The limit was imposed in November to protect supply chains.

Last year other supermarkets, including Asda and Sainsbury's, also started to ration egg purchases. ($1 = 0.7835 pounds)

