Honda Cars sales decline 28 pc in July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 20:30 IST
Honda Cars India on Tuesday reported a 28 per cent decline in wholesales in the domestic market at 4,864 units in July.

The company had dispatched 6,784 units in the domestic market in July 2022, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

Exports declined to 1,112 units last month as against 2,104 units in the corresponding month of the last year, it added.

''We have witnessed a positive demand trend in July'23 with our two strong models, the City and Amaze continuing to perform well in their segments,'' Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

The production of company's mid-sized SUV Elevate has started from the end of July and the automaker will soon begin the despatches from the factory, he added.

''We are confident that this much awaited SUV will develop as a strong pillar to drive the demand trend for HCIL, fostering its growth and bringing festive cheer to the industry at its launch,'' Murata said.

