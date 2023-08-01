Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp total sales fall 12 pc in July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 20:30 IST
Hero MotoCorp total sales fall 12 pc in July
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@HeroMotoCorp)
  • Country:
  • India

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 12 per cent decline in total sales at 3,91,310 units in July.

The company had sold 4,45,580 units in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 3,71,204 units as compared to 4,30,684 units in July 2022, it added.

Exports, however, increased to 20,106 units from 14,896 units in the corresponding period of the last year.

The numbers are reflective of the inclement weather conditions in July, including unprecedented rains and floods in certain parts of the country, the company said.

The incessant rains and the floods caused crop damage in several states, and also resulted in sharp decline in customer footfalls at the dealerships, it added.

New product launches leading into the upcoming festive season, along with attractive finance schemes are expected to result in improvement in market demand in coming months, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023