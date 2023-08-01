Mango production, quality affected in 7 states due to adverse weather conditions: Tomar

Mango production and quality in seven major producing states, including Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, have been adversely affected in the current year due to unseasonal rains, hailstorms and pest infestation, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. However, in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, no production loss is expected in the current year due to extreme weather conditions, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said.

The minister said production of mango and its quality has been affected in seven states -- Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra. In Andhra Pradesh, the mango crop in 98.46 hectare of the area has been damaged due to unseasonal rains, heavy rains, hail storms and gusty winds that occurred during March to May first week of 2023, he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the production of mango was higher than the previous year due to better weather during the fruit-setting period. However, production and quality have been affected. There was a 5.21 per cent loss in production in Uttar Pradesh due to thunder and hailstorms during the second fortnight of March and the first fortnight of April. Also, the severe incidence of semi-loopers during June and early monsoon rains during June and July deteriorated the fruit quality and market value of fruits.

Continued rains for about a fortnight during June and July caused difficulties in pest management and hindrance in the harvesting of fruits in Uttar Pradesh, he added. In Karnataka, the year 2023 was predicted to be a ''year” for mangoes in the state. But, due to the adverse weather conditions, the production was only about 50 per cent, amounting to 7 lakh tonne, leaving behind a shortfall of equal quantity. In Telangana, the minister said, due to unseasonal rains and hail storms that occurred during March and April, mango crop was damaged (i.e. fruit drop) in an area of 62,430 acre, with an estimated production loss to the tune of 1.25 lakh tonne. In Tamil Nadu, production loss is estimated to be around 53 per cent in the major growing districts due to unseasonal rains and pest infestation. In Gujarat, unseasonal rain occurred in March due to which major areas of Kutch, Amerli, Junagarh, Aravalli, Surat and Bhavnagar districts were affected. Mango crop loss was reported in 11,008 hectare, with a production loss of 58,200 tonne in the mentioned districts.

Whereas in Maharashtra, there is nearly 61 per cent less production due to adverse weather conditions. The minister also mentioned that actual information on the area and production of mango for the agricultural year 2023-24 (July-June) will be available only in the 1st advance Estimates, scheduled to be released in January 2024.

During 2022-23, the country's mango production stood at 207.7 lakh tonne as per the first advance estimate of the agriculture ministry.

