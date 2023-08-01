1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Jagdish Tytler moves anticipatory bail, Court seeks CBI response

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Tuesday moved his anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court in the case of killings in the Pul Bangash area in 1984. The Additional Sessions Judge Vikas Dhull sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter and listed it for arguments on August 2, 2023.

The Magistrate Court last week issued a summons to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler after taking cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against him. A supplementary charge sheet was filed by the CBI in the case of Killings in the Pul Bangash area in 1984. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta Anand on July 26, 2023, issued summons to Jagdish Tytler. He was directed to appear before the court on August 5.

"I have gone through the supplementary charge sheet, case record, statement of eyewitnesses and other witnesses. There is sufficient material to proceed further," ACMM Vidhi Gupta Anand said. The ACMM further said, "I take cognizance of sections 148, 153 A and 188 IPC in addition."

The court also took cognizance of sections of which cognizance was taken by the then court. The court directed the SHO to serve the summons to the accused. He is also directed to remain present in court on the next date. The court also took on record the FSL report containing a voice sample analysis of Jagdish Tytler.

The court also took on record the complaint under section 195 Cr.PC. filed by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi for the purpose of taking Cognizance of section 188 IPC. In the matter earlier, Senior advocate HS Phoolka for riots victims had said that it is a case of genocide and victims are waiting for justice for the last 39 years. Evidence was always there in this case

We are glad that the CBI is on the right track now, Phoolka had said before the court. The CBI has recently filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Union Minister and Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. This matter is at the stage of consideration on the charge sheet.

The CBI filed the supplementary charge sheet on May 20 in Rouse Avenue Court. This case is connected with the killing of three persons in Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984. The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 20 filed charge-sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of then Prime Minister of India, on October 31, 1984.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, then Member of Parliament has been named as accused in the chargesheet. In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on November 1, 1984 near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi. After consideration of the Commission's report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to CBI to investigate the case against then Member of Parliament and others.

During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning & looting of shops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)