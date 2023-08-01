Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2050 hours: DEL83 BIZ-RBI-LD 2000 NOTES RBI says 88 pc of Rs 2,000 notes valued at Rs 3.14 lakh crore returned to banks Mumbai: As much as 88 per cent of the Rs 2,000 currency notes have either been deposited or exchanged at banks, and only Rs 42,000 crore worth of such notes are with public as on July 31, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday.

DEL61 BIZ-LD GST GST revenues rise to Rs 1.65 lakh cr in July; anti-evasion steps, higher consumer spending fuelling mop-up New Delhi: GST collection rose 11 per cent to over Rs 1.65 lakh crore in July as a result of anti-evasion measures and higher consumer spending.

DEL99 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Markets settle lower in volatile trade Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex pared early gains to end lower on Tuesday, pressured by selling in index majors Reliance Industries, Powergrid and ICICI Bank amid a mixed trend in global equity markets.

DEL82 RSQ-WILFUL DEFAULTER Top 50 wilful defaulters owe Rs 87,295 crore to banks New Delhi: The finance ministry on Tuesday said top 50 wilful defaulters including Gitanjali Gems Limited, Era Infra Engineering Limited, REI Agro Limited, and ABG Shipyard Limited owe Rs 87,295 crore to banks and financial institutions.

DEL33 BIZ-LPG-LD PRICE CUT ATF price hiked by steep 8.5%; commercial LPG rate cut by Rs 100 New Delhi: Jet fuel or ATF price on Tuesday was hiked by a steep 8.5 per cent - the second increase in a month, while commercial cooking gas rate was cut by Rs 100 per cylinder in line with divergent trends in international benchmarks.

DEL14 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's manufacturing sector activity eases for 2nd straight month in July: PMI New Delhi: Manufacturing sector activities in India moderated for the second straight month in July as rates of expansion in output and new orders eased slightly, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.

DEL59 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee pares initial losses, settles 3 paise higher at 82.26/USD Mumbai: Rupee pared initial losses and settled for the day 3 paise higher at 82.26 (provisional) against US dollar on Tuesday amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

DEL76 BIZ-GST COUNCIL-MEET GST Council meet on Wednesday to finalise modalities for taxing online gaming, casinos New Delhi: The GST Council in its meeting on Wednesday is likely to finalise the modalities for determination of supply value in online gaming and casinos for levying 28 per cent tax.

DEL58 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 80; silver jumps Rs 400 New Delhi: Gold prices climbed Rs 80 to Rs 60,430 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a rise in precious metal prices in overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

