BJD will support Delhi Services Bill, oppose no-confidence motion, says party leader Sasmit Patra

Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra on Tuesday said that the party will support the government on the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi. He also said that the party will oppose the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition.

"Biju Janata Dal has decided to support the passing of the Delhi bill (Delhi Services Bill) and we will be opposing the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition. In this regard, a three-line whip has been issued by the party," Sasmit Patra said. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

Several opposition members opposed its introduction. The bill seeks to replace the Ordinance brought by the Centre in May, days after the Supreme Court judgement on control of services in Delhi. The bill seeks to empower the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

Opposition members from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), including the Congress, have already cleared their stand over the Bill, saying they would oppose it as it will destroy the federal structure of governance. (ANI)

