ISLRTC sign MOU with NIOS to co-develop quality learning resources in Indian Sign Language

ISLRTC signsignss MOU with NIOS to share expertise and resources, as well as co-develop quality learning resources in Indian Sign Language on 29th July 2023 on the occasion of 3rd year of NEP 2020 celebrations and 2nd Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sangam at ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

In view of the directions of the Sh. Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, DEPwD and Prof. Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, NIOS , ISLRTC and NIOS has planned to work together in many areas such as designing and developing a process of review of learning content in Indian sign language, developing a smooth process for examination and evaluation of deaf and hard of hearing , share expertise and resources of the ISLRTC for Standardization process of Indian Sign Language in selected areas etc.

NIOS introduced ISL as a language subject at the secondary level in 2021 and ISLRTC has been contributed to their examination and evaluation of children with hearing impairment. NIOS is working on introducing ISL as a language subject at Senior secondary level also and faculty of ISLRTC is contributing in reviewing and writing the content for the same.

Further NIOS wanted to collaborate with ISLRTC for sharing expertise and resources in ISL content development, especially in STEM subjects, and also for the purpose of training, promotion, evaluation and standardization process of ISL.

In view of the direction of Sh. Rajesh Yadav Joint Secretary DEPwD and Chairperson Executive Council of ISLRTC and to finalise the MOU, a meeting has been conducted by Sh. Mrityunjay Jha Director ISLRTC and Deputy Secretary DEPwD with officials of NIOS regarding the potential area of collaboration between ISLRTC and NIOS on 18.07.2023 and finalised the MOU. Points related to reviewing the content in ISL and examination methodology have been discussed in the meeting.

In the presence of the Minister of State (education) Smt. Annapurna Devi, Dr. Subhas Sarkarand, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh MOU has been signed by ISLRTC and NIOS on 29.07.2023 at ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

(With Inputs from PIB)