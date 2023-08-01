Left Menu

Mizoram: 765 grams of heroin seized, one held 

"The Champhai police on duty at Khankawn Police Checkgate, on Tuesday evening, recovered and seized 765 grams (62 soap boxes) of heroin from one vehicle TATA Yodha bearing registration number AS-11EC-6462", said the police. 

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 22:00 IST
Mizoram: 765 grams of heroin seized, one held 
Mizoram police seize 765 grams of heroin, arrest one (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Champhai Police on Tuesday seized 765 grams of heroin from a vehicle and arrested one drug peddler in the Champhai district. "The Champhai police on duty at Khankawn Police Checkgate, on Tuesday evening, recovered and seized 765 grams (62 soap boxes) of heroin from one vehicle TATA Yodha bearing registration number AS-11EC-6462", said the police.

Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle identified as Rafik Uddin Laskar (21), a native of Cachar district, Assam. A case under 21(c) /25, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered at Champhai police station for further investigation.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

