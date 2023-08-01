Left Menu

Telangana-AP power dues: Union Power Minister Singh says Centre will resolve the issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 22:07 IST
Telangana-AP power dues: Union Power Minister Singh says Centre will resolve the issue
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The central government is ''well ceased'' and will resolve the issue between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over pending dues related to electricity supply, Union Power Minister R K Singh said on Tuesday.

On the matter, Singh told the Rajya Sabha that the power ministry is consulting with the finance ministry for giving direction to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) so that the amount payable to Andhra Pradesh can be deducted from the account of the Telangana Replying to a supplementary query during Question Hour, Singh said the amount due from Telangana has been adjudicated and the quantum is around Rs 6,000 crore, including late payment charges.

After the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana lacked power generation capacity as major plants went to Andhra Pradesh.

''The central government is well ceased with the matter and will resolve,'' Singh said.

The minister was replying to a question from BJP member G V L Narasimha Rao who wanted to know the mechanism when one state did not pay another state for electricity.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 has certain provisions, under which the Centre can direct it to supply power.

Accordingly, the Centre gave direction to Andhra Pradesh to supply power to Telangana. ''For some period that payment for electricity supplied was made but after some time it was stopped,'' Singh said. The Act also has provisions for taking corrective measures, if payment was not made out and issuing directions to Telangana to pay. With regard to the dues, a notice was sent by the power ministry but the Telangana government went to the court and got a stay.

After the stay expired, the ministry again asked the Telangana government for payment.

''Thereafter, we consulted the Ministry of Law and Justice. There is a provision that the central government can enforce its direction,'' the minister said.

''Now, we are consulting with the Ministry of Finance for giving direction to the RBI so that the accounts of the government of Telangana can be deducted that amount, which is to be paid to the government of Andhra Pradesh,'' Singh noted.

YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy wanted to know whether the amount due from the Telangana government can be adjusted from the central share of the state pool of taxes.

In response, Singh said, ''As to the methodology for the central government, as prescribed under the law, we are in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Finance and we will take a decision accordingly''.

YSRCP is in power in Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023