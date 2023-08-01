Left Menu

AIIMS Delhi inks pact with IREDA aimed at powering hospital campus by solar energy

01-08-2023
  • India

The AIIMS Delhi has signed an agreement with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) to initiate the technical assessment of the hospital campus for converting it into one which is powered by solar energy.

Towards this, the IREDA will undertake a techno-commercial assessment of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus, an official statement said.

A nine Kilowatt rooftop solar plant at the AIIMS New Delhi campus was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The evaluation as provided in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) includes creating financial models, conducting pre-feasibility studies, preparing a detailed project report (DPR), assisting in the analysis of technical and commercial aspects related to project development, finalizing commercial and contracting arrangements, and defining performance indicators.

By engaging in this partnership and implementing solar power projects, the premier medical institute aims to significantly reduce its electricity expenditure while concurrently minimising its carbon footprint with the help of IREDA.

