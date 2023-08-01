Identifying sites in MP, Rajasthan for Cheetah introduction: NTCA to SC

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has told the Supreme Court that they have identified potential sites in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for Cheetah introduction, adding that the diagnosis of mortality events points towards natural causes and none of the Cheetahs has died due to unnatural reasons. NTCA apprised the top court that the provisional diagnosis of mortality events points towards natural causes and none of the Cheetahs died due to unnatural reasons such as poaching, snaring, poisoning, road hits, electrocution etc.

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, NTCA submitted that as per the Action Plan, Kuno National Park, Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh and Shahgarh Bulge, Bhainsrorgarh Wildlife Sanctuary and enclosure of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan are the potential sites identified for Cheetah introduction. It is further submitted that the introduction of Cheetahs in these sites depends upon the continued availability of Cheetahs from African countries for sourcing, as well as, the status of habitat, prey base and protection mechanism on the ground, NTCA said.

"Keeping these variables in mind the introduction of Cheetah is being done in a phased manner. After Kuno National Park, Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary are being prepared for the introduction of Cheetah," NTCA said. With respect to the suitability of Mukundra Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan, the NTCA said that after consultation with the experts, the Mukundra Reserve is not in a position to accommodate Cheetahs.

NTCA submitted that it has no reason to believe that the mortalities were caused on account of any inherent unsuitability at the Kuno and it is noteworthy to mention that the general scientific awareness is that being an integral part of the ecosystem, Cheetahs, in general, have very low survival rates i.e. -50 per cent in adults even in non-introduced populations.

"In the case of the introduced population the survival rates are even much lower taking other variables into account which may lead to about 10 per cent survival in cubs, and thus, mortalities though troubling and in need of redressal and curtailment are not unduly alarming," NTCA told the top court. NTCA submitted that the Steering Committee comprising experts from various fields such as Wildlife, Forest, Social Science, Ecology, Veterinary Sciences etc. has been constituted to oversee and monitor the effective implementation of project Cheetah in India.

Further, for veterinary care, day-to-day management and monitoring and other specific aspects related to the ecology and behaviour of Cheetahs are being done in consultation with internationally experienced Cheetah experts, when and where required and in conformity with the scientific Action Plan. The best possible veterinary support and health care is provided to the Cheetahs to ensure their survival in a natural ecosystem, NTCA said. NTCA submitted that out of 20 translocated adult Cheetahs, 15 adult Cheetahs and 1 Indian-born cub are surviving as of date. Mortality of five adult Cheetahs and 3 cubs has been reported from Kuno National Park, NTCA said.

NTCA submitted that in view of the recent Cheetah mortalities, consultation with the Cheetah experts and as per the advice of the steering committee, the authorities are taking actions to ensure the well-being of the remaining Cheetahs including all Cheetahs are being captured and critical medical examination is done. Among them, 13 Adults and one cub have already been captured and treated. "Prophylactic treatment is being administered to all surviving Cheetahs. A review of project implementation is being undertaken. International Cheetah experts and veterinarians in Cheetah management are being consulted. Further training and capacity building of veterinarians, frontline staff and officials in Cheetah management is being done," NTCA apprised the court.

Earlier the Supreme Court expressed its concern on the death of Cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and asked the Centre to take some positive steps regarding this. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the government, had responded to the court that they are doing their best efforts for the project. She had apprised the court that 50 per cent of deaths on translocation is normal.

Twelve Cheetahs from South Africa arrived on February 18 in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park after South Africa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the re-introduction of Cheetahs in India to establish a viable Cheetah population in the Asian country. Earlier, eight Cheetahs brought from Namibia were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kuno National Park on the occasion of his birthday on September 17, 2022. One Cheetah died due to illness recently.

The MoU on the reintroduction of Cheetahs to India facilitates cooperation between the parties to establish a viable and secure Cheetah population in India, promotes conservation and ensures that expertise is shared and exchanged, and capacity is built, to promote Cheetah conservation. (ANI)

