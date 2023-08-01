India amass 351/5 against West Indies in series decider
PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 01-08-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 23:01 IST
India amassed 351 for five against West Indies in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday.
The major contributions came from Ishan Kishan (77), Shubman Gill (85), Sanju Samson (51) and stand-in-skipper Hardik Pandya (70 not out).
Romario Shepherd took a couple of wickets for West Indies.
Brief scores: India 351/5 in 50 overs (Ishan Kishan 77, Shubman Gill 85, Sanju Samson 51; Romario Shepherd 2/73).
