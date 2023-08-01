BJP slams Himachal Pradesh CM's decision, alleges political favoritism in Principal Media Advisor appointment

The appointment of former Chief Secretary and retired IAS officer Ramsubhag Singh as the Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh has sparked political controversy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) presented a video during a press conference where Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had accused Ram Subhag Singh of corruption during the BJP regime a year ago.

BJP has opened a front against the Sukhwinder Singh government for the extension of service to former Chief Secretary, Ram Subhag Singh and appointing him as Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister. BJP General Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, Trilok Kapoor on Tuesday showed a video of the CM Sukhu's past statement in the Assembly, where he had raised corruption allegations against the then Chief Secretary. Kapoor questioned the CM's decision to appoint the same person as his principal advisor now.

“Has Mr. Chief Minister Sukhu washed him Ganga Jal to end his corruption who was corrupt a year ago and he has said it on record in the Assembly and today he has appointed him as the Principal advisor to the Chief Minister. Our government forced him to resign as Chief Secretary after the corruption allegations even though those allegations were not proved but what the Congress government has done today. The Chief Minister should answer it as the people of the state want to know the facts on this. The Congress government is becoming corrupt and won't last," Kapoor said. He said that for BJP there is no need for any kind of operation Lotus as the lack of coordination will take them to an end.

“We don’t need any kind of operation lotus as they allege on BJP and you can see their infighting and lack of coordination. The State Party chief and now MLA Kuldeep Rathore and many other people have started speaking against their own government; the ministers are giving contradictory statements. Whatever has happened in other states, the same will happen here,” Kapoor said. Addressing the media in Shimla, he said that whatever they have promised in the name of transformation has not been fulfilled instead they have closed hundreds of Institutions in the state.

“We could not return to the government despite the development of a double engine government in the state. They have come to power just after misleading and deceiving the people but now they are not able to fulfill the promises made to the people. They talked about transformation and has closed over 950 institutes siting the bad financial position of the state but on the other hand they have appointed 6 CPS and over 11 advisors and OSD, I want to ask will it not put an additional burden on the people of state and on the state exchequer,” said Trilok Kapoor. (ANI)

