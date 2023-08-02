China denies reports it obstructed G20 climate discussions
Reports that China obstructed discussions on reducing fossil fuel use at last week's Group of 20 (G20) meetings in the southern Indian city of Chennai are "inconsistent with the facts", China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
China regrets the failure to reach an agreement at the meetings, which was caused by the "interference of geopolitical issues" brought up by other countries, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
Members of a European delegation said that China and oil-rich Saudi Arabia had backed away from making commitments in the G20 talks.
