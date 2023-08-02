Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale has jolted Nicobar Islands on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake occured at around 5:40 am in the morning hours with its depth registered at 10 km.

According to NCS, its epicentre was found at Latitude: 9.32 and Longitude: 94.03, rfespectively. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 02-08-2023, 05:40:11 IST, Lat: 9.32 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar islands," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

