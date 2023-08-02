53 incidents of drones recovery involved in smuggling of narcotics, arms detected in last 3 yrs in Punjab: MHA

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that anti-national elements and smugglers were using drones for smuggling of arms and narcotics across India-Pakistan border in the state of Punjab. In the last three years and till June 30, 2023, 53 incidents of recovery of drones involved in smuggling of Arms/Narcotics have been detected, stated a Ministry of Home Affairs release.

Minister of State Nisith Pramanik said that the steps taken by the Government in this regard included, "Effective domination of the borders being done by BSF by carrying out round the clock surveillance of the border, viz. patrolling, laying nakas, manning observation posts all along the International Border. Erection of Border Fence on the International Border. Installation of Border Flood lights along Border Security Fence to light up the area during hours of darkness and strengthening of intelligence network and coordination with other security agencies." Minister Nisith Pramanik said that detailed vulnerability mapping had been carried out along the India-Pakistan border including state of Punjab to strengthen surveillance by deploying vehicles and additional special surveillance equipments and Integrated Surveillance technology equipped with CCTV/PTZ Cameras, IR sensors and infrared alarm with Command and Control system had also been installed at International Border.

"Anti-drone systems have been deployed in border areas of Punjab to counter the drone threats. Further, an anti-rogue drone SOP has been formulated and circulated to field units and is being followed. Local police is immediately informed as soon any such drone movement is observed for search in interior areas. Depth Nakas are regularly laid in suspected dropping zones of drone," he added. Minister Pramanik said that the general public in border areas had been sensitized and made aware of such UAV/Drone activities, their likely security implications and are encouraged to inform about any such activities in the rear areas to BSF as well as the local police.

"MHA has established Anti Rogue Drone Technology Committee (ARDTC) under the supervision of DG BSF with mandate to evaluate the technology available to counter rogue drones and certify its effectiveness in dealing with rouge drones," the Union Minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)