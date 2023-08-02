Left Menu

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha for next 2 days

Heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of Odisha for the next two days. Fishermen have been advised not to go out into the sea, said an IMD scientist on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 09:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 09:19 IST
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha for next 2 days
IMD scientist HR Biswas (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha for the next two days and also issued an advisory to fishermen not to venture into the sea, said an IMD official on Wednesday. While speaking to ANI, IMD scientist HR Biswas said, "Several districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall in the next 2 days. In the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is likely in North Odisha districts and other districts. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea."

The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday said that a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the north Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and laying centred, is likely to intensify further into a Deep depression. It said that it is likely to move northwestward and cross the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara around the evening of today. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours.

According to Amaravati Meteorological Centre Director, Samuel Stella, "Yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the North Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 0530 hours IST today, August 1, 2023, over the northeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.5°N and longitude 91.5°E, about 200 km southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 430 km east-southeast of Digha (West Bengal)." "It is likely to intensify further into a Deep depression, move northwestward, and cross the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara around the evening of today, the 1st of August. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours," Samuel Stella added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023