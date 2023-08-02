Left Menu

J&K: Villagers lock out govt school in Udhampur as building deemed unsafe for students

Residents of Rassain in Ghordi block of Udhampur district locked out a government school in the village to protest against the School Education Department over the pitiable state of the school building, officials informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 09:20 IST
J&K: Villagers lock out govt school in Udhampur as building deemed unsafe for students
Poor School Building infrastructure (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Rassain in Ghordi block of Udhampur district locked out a government school in the village to protest against the School Education Department over the pitiable state of the school building, officials informed on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, the chairman of Block Development Council, Ghordi, Arti Sharma, said, "The parents have locked the school gate as the building is unsafe and not in a condition to house students anymore. I raised the issue at the Council meeting as well. The demand that the locals have put forward is genuine and should be met."

Also speaking to ANI, the zonal Education and planning officer, Ghordi Krishan Dutt, said the prevailing infratructure at the government school, or the lack of it, was unsafe to house students. He added that the while the authorities concerned run necessary repairs at the decrepit school building, the students would be shifted to a safe location so that the classes could be held as before and their studies aren't hampered.

"A total of 128 students study in this school. However, the school building has been deemed unsafe for them. We will identify a safe place building for them for classes to be conducted as before. We will make sure that their studies are not hampered," Dutt said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023