Lok Sabha to take up Delhi Services Bill for consideration, passage today

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi for consideration and passage on Wednesday

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 11:46 IST
Parliament building (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi for consideration and passage on Wednesday. The list of business of the House on Wednesday mentions that Union Minister Amit Shah will move the bill for passage in the House.

The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday with opposition parties opposing the government's move. Opposition MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Saugata Roy, NK Premachandran, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Asaduddin Owaisi are likely to move a resolution against the ordinance promulgated by the Centre in May this year when the bill is taken up for consideration.

The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue. The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members.  The Bill is also on the agenda of Rajya Sabha this week. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking support of opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha.

Parties of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) are opposing the bill. (ANI)

