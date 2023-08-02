Fire breaks out at building in Habsiguda area of Hyderabad, no casualties reported

A huge fire broke out at a building in the Habsiguda area of Telangana's Hyderabad, said an official on Wednesday. OU Sity Circle Inspector Anjaneyulu said that the fire erupted at 5:30 AM today morning at a building housing a clothes showroom.

He added that shortly after the fire broke out, firefighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control. "The fire broke out at around 5:30 AM this morning. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. There are no casualties reported. Firefighters came to the spot and brought the fire under control." OU Sity CI, Anjaneyulu.

District Fire Officer (DFO) Secunderabad Madhusudan said that five fire tenders reached the spot of the fire incident and brought the fire under control. Police stated that a major accident was averted as the fire was controlled before it spread to adjacent buildings.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No casualties or injuries have been reported, added the Police. Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a massive fire broke out at a dyeing factory in Ajanta Compound of Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra's Thane district. On receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the operation to douse the fire.

No loss of life or injuries were reported in the blaze. (ANI)

