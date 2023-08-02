Left Menu

Russian rouble steadies as oil prices hit over three-month high

The Russian rouble steadied on Wednesday ahead of three government bond auctions, supported by oil prices at a 3-1/2-month high, but hampered from significant growth by geopolitical risks. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index, which in the previous session hit its strongest mark since before Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, was steady at 3,093.6 points.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-08-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:32 IST
Russian rouble steadies as oil prices hit over three-month high
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble steadied on Wednesday ahead of three government bond auctions, supported by oil prices at a 3-1/2-month high, but hampered from significant growth by geopolitical risks. At 0722 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 92.32 and had lost 0.2% to trade at 101.38 versus the euro. It was steady against the yuan to 12.84 .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $85.50 a barrel, earlier hitting its strongest since April 17. A high-rise building in Moscow's business district that houses three Russian government ministries was struck by a drone for the second time in three days on Tuesday, in what Russia called an attempted Ukrainian "terrorist attack".

Economic sanctions have been the biggest headache for Russia's business elite since the start of the war in Ukraine, but the two drone strikes in Moskva Citi are forcing companies to think about their employees' safety. Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.1% to 1,056.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index, which in the previous session hit its strongest mark since before Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, was steady at 3,093.6 points. The MOEX is abnormally high, said Sinara Investment Bank in a note. The index still remains well below the record highs above 4,000 points hit in late 2021, stung by geopolitics.

"Retail investors' euphoria may continue today both on the back of dividend reinvestment and the weakening rouble, however long-term growth perspectives are in doubt due to growing risks," Sinara said. Russia's finance ministry will hold three OFZ treasury bond auctions on Wednesday.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023