The Russian rouble steadied on Wednesday ahead of three government bond auctions, supported by oil prices at a 3-1/2-month high, but hampered from significant growth by geopolitical risks. At 0722 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 92.32 and had lost 0.2% to trade at 101.38 versus the euro. It was steady against the yuan to 12.84 .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $85.50 a barrel, earlier hitting its strongest since April 17. A high-rise building in Moscow's business district that houses three Russian government ministries was struck by a drone for the second time in three days on Tuesday, in what Russia called an attempted Ukrainian "terrorist attack".

Economic sanctions have been the biggest headache for Russia's business elite since the start of the war in Ukraine, but the two drone strikes in Moskva Citi are forcing companies to think about their employees' safety. Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.1% to 1,056.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index, which in the previous session hit its strongest mark since before Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, was steady at 3,093.6 points. The MOEX is abnormally high, said Sinara Investment Bank in a note. The index still remains well below the record highs above 4,000 points hit in late 2021, stung by geopolitics.

"Retail investors' euphoria may continue today both on the back of dividend reinvestment and the weakening rouble, however long-term growth perspectives are in doubt due to growing risks," Sinara said. Russia's finance ministry will hold three OFZ treasury bond auctions on Wednesday.

