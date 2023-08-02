Uttarakhand: CM Dhami pay tributes to former joint general secretary of RSS, Madandas Devi
Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday, paid tributes to the former joint general secretary of the RSS, Madandas Devi in Haridwar’s Shri Kripa Dham.
Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday, paid tributes to the former joint general secretary of the RSS, Madandas Devi in Haridwar's Shri Kripa Dham. Madandas Devi passed away recently and today his ashes will be immersed in the Ganges at Haridwar.
Notably, Madandas Devi was born on July 9 1942, in Solhapur, Maharashtra and occupied the position of national organising secretary of ABVP for 22 years after which he was appointed as the joint general secretary of the RSS. Madandas died on July 24 in Bengaluru. (ANI)
