Left Menu

Tata Power Renewable Energy inks 2 pacts with MSEDCL to supply 350MW electricity from its solar projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:38 IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy inks 2 pacts with MSEDCL to supply 350MW electricity from its solar projects
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power Renewable Energy has inked two separate pacts to supply a total of 350 MW electricity from its solar projects to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

Located in Maharashtra, these projects of 200 MW and 150 MW will play a crucial role in fulfilling the state's renewable energy targets, a company statement said.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a leading player in the renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of Tata Power, signed two significant Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the MSEDCL for commissioning two solar power projects, 200 MW and 150 MW, respectively, a company statement said.

The 200 MW and 150 MW solar installations are expected to be commissioned by mid 2025 and will generate a substantial amount of clean energy annually and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 4,28,800 tons and 3,11,200 tons annually, respectively.

As part of the agreement, the TPREL will provide clean and sustainable electricity to MSEDCL, contributing significantly to the state's renewable energy targets.

TPREL has tied-up 930 MW with MSEDCL out of which 334 MW is presently supplied and 596 MW will be commissioned in the next 12-18 months.

The total renewables capacity of the TPREL till date stands at 7,783 MW with an installed capacity of 4,118MW (Solar - 3,136MW & Wind - 982MW) and 3,665 MW under various stages of implementation including the present 350 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023