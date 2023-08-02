India Big 7 to host top gifting and stationery brands at the world-class venue, Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai

India Big 7, the leading trade show for the corporate gifting and stationery industry in India, is gearing up for its 29th edition. Organised by RX Global, the event will be held from 24th - 26th August 2023 at the world-class venue, Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai hosting 250+ exhibitors and 600+ brands from India and all over the world. The 29th edition of India Big 7 is presented by MODA, a leading provider of corporate gifting solutions in India, and is supported by the Corporate Gifts Association of India (CGAI), Pen & Stationery Association of India and WIMO. ''The 29th edition of India Big 7 will take place from 24th - 26th August 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre. We are excited to see the continued growth of India Big 7,'' said Ashna Gemini Sharan, Portfolio Director at RX India. She further added, ''It is India's leading and premier event for the corporate gifting industry, and we are confident that the event will be even bigger and better than the preceding events. We are expecting over 20,000 attendees from across India and overseas. The event will be hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, which is one of the largest and most prestigious venues in Asia. The event will witness over 250 exhibitors who will showcase a wide range of products and services, including Corporate Gifts, Promotional Gifts, 24kt Gold Foil Products, Confectionery, Bakery Products, Gourmet Products, Dry Fruits, Organic Products, Home Décor, Housewares, Trophies, Awards, Customised Key Chains, Tie-pins, Grooming Products, Beauty Products, Eco-friendly Products, Candles, Premium Teas, Premium Pens, New Year Diaries, Paper Stationery, Writing Instruments, Art Materials, Gadgets, Mobile Accessories, Pen Drives, Watches, Leather & Non-Leather Accessories, Tableware, etc. India Big 7 is a must-attend event in the corporate gifting industry, Not to be missed.'' India Big 7 is one of the leading trade shows in India that brings together the entire corporate gifting and stationery industry under one roof. The show is the perfect place for businesses to learn about the latest market trends, innovations and source gifting, stationery, and promotional solutions. While talking about India Big 7, Mr. Ashok Chhabra, Managing Director, MODA said, ''We are thrilled to be a part of India Big 7, India's foremost event on corporate gifting and stationery products. Once again, we are looking forward to connecting with potential customers, partners, and suppliers, and showcasing our latest product offerings. Looking forward to meeting you all there.'' In 2023, meet with renowned industry players such as Adidas, MODA, United Colors Of Benetton, Skechers, Cantabil, Noise, Zeel, Flo, Park Avenue, Wipro, Yardley, Santoor, Aramusk, Monte Carlo, Swiss Military, Phool, Chayam, Carlton London, Schneider, Wesman Paris, Hand Armour, Boconi, Submarine, Wow Skincare, Xech, Ruchoks, Gilmore Oak, Nautica, Giordano, Kenneth Cole, Pierre Cardin, Kangaro, edding, Koh-I-Noor, Art Essentials, Montana Cans, Pebeo, Snowman, Goosebumps, Pipal, Elliot, Loyka, Prabhat, Scholars, Headway, Rabitat, U&i, The Backbencher, mCaffeine, Pebble, Fire Boltt, Cococart, Cookie Man, Siyaram, Zebronics, Hapipola, Designer, Escort, Fuzo, Happilo, Hummel, Doctor Towels, Anupam, UBON, Boat, Mivi, Police, Welspun, Linc, Pentonic, Uniball, Deli, Flair, Pierre Cardin Pens, Rudi Kellner, Pashtush, Vahdam Teas and many more who are exhibiting at the event. The event is set to feature a wide range of products on display from leading suppliers in the corporate gifting and stationery industry. The 7 segments include Gifts, Lifestyle, Stationery, Writing Instruments & Office Supplies, Gadgets & Electronics, Houseware, Kitchenware & Home Décor, Food & Confectionery and Beauty, Health & Wellness. Plan your visit to source from a wide range of products for special occasions and everyday use thereby allowing decision-makers to find bulk gifting solutions for their needs, regardless of their budget or the occasion. Attendees can pre-register to attend at www.indiabig7.com to receive their entry tickets. Visit India Big 7 from 24th - 26th August at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. For more information, please visit the show website at www.indiabig7.com. About RX India : RX India is part of RX (www.rxglobal.com). RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors. RX India, with a diverse portfolio of leading B2B events across India, offers a platform of face-to-face events and digital solutions to customers from sectors including Logistics & Supply Chain; Packaging & Printing; Manufacturing & Engineering; Retail and Gifts and Leisure. Leading events brands include MAPIC India (formerly IRF), AMTEX, India Big 7, Fastener Fair India, IndiaCorr Expo, India Folding Carton, India Warehousing Show, PackPlus Delhi, India Warehousing & Logistics Show and PackPlus South. These events are specially curated and designed to cater to a large domestic market and growing opportunities for our global customers.

About RELX: RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 35,000 people, over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

