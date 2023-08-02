Commodity Prices
- Country:
- India
Following are Wednesday's commodity prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 5,800-6,600: Medium 5,000-5,400: Jowar 3,600-4,400: Jaggery Cube 4,200-4,400: Jaggery Ball 4,500-4,800: Coriander Seed 7,750-15,000: Chillies Fine 38,000-58,000: Potato Big UNQ: Medium 1,500-1,800: Onion Big 1,400-1,600: Medium 1,000-1,200: Small 800-1,000: Tamarind 7,500-12,500: Garlic 14,000-15,000: Horsegram 8,200-9,000: Wheat 3,000-4,500 Turmeric 17,000-20,000: Tur Dal 12,000-15,000: Green Gram Dal 10,000-11,000: Black Gram Dal 11,000-13,500: Bengal Gram Dal 6,500-7,100: Mustard 7,000-9,800: Gingelly 20,000-25,000: Sugar 3,900-4,000: Groundnut Seed 12,000-14,000: Copra 11,500-13,500 Groundnut Oil (10 kg): 1,800-1,950; Coconut Oil (10 kg): 1,350-2,000; Gingelly Oil: 980-2,200; Ghee (5 kg): 2,950-4,000.
