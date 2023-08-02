Operations suspended at Ukraine's Izmail port on Danube - sources

Operations have been suspended at Ukraine's Izmail port on the Danube after a Russian drone strike, two industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The port, across the river from NATO-member Romania, has served as the main alternative route out of Ukraine for grain exports since Russia reintroduced its de facto blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports in mid-July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)