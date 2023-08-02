Indian Army organized "Know Your Army" event in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh

Spear Corps Warriors on Tuesday organised a "Know Your Army" event at Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, said an official statement from PRO, Guwahati, Ministry of Defense on Wednesday. The event aimed at strengthening the ever-existing bond between the civilians and the troops deployed in the forward area of Arunachal and to motivate the youths to join the Indian Army added the official statement.

The event started on the triumphant notes of the Military Band playing martial tunes and putting forward an excellent show of marching discipline and coordination, all whilst playing their musical instruments. The locals were enthralled by the music and the skill of the Military Band. In the Weapon and Equipment display, the locals and the youths had the opportunity to witness a wide array of weapons and equipment used in the Indian Army. From Rifles, Machine Guns to Mortar and weapons, Optical and Communication equipment were on display.

The functioning of each and every item on display was explained in simple language. The attendees also had the opportunity to witness the functioning of Thermal Imaging and the magnification power of Surveillance Devices, added the official statement. The "Join Indian Army" corner was much appreciated by the youths, students and teachers. The different avenues to join the Army, both as an officer and soldiers, were explained with special emphasis on guiding the about the Agnipath Scheme, read the statement from PRO, Guwahati.

The procedure, benefits and Terms and Conditions were explained to them. A motivational movie was also shown showcasing the charm, the adventure and the passion of life in the Indian Army. A small clip showing the local girl Ipupu Mena in the movie took the viewers with exhilaration and excitement, while being highly motivating at the same time.

Indian Army's "Know Your Army" event was successfully organised by the Spear Corps Warriors and saw more than 450 attendees. The event generated tremendous enthusiasm amongst the locals and motivated the youths to experience the life of a soldier by joining the Indian Army, taking pride in serving the nation. The event was also witnessed by the Superintendent of Police, Upper Subansiri and officials of civil administration including the Additional Assistant Commissioner, District Medical Officer, and District Info Tech Officer amongst many others. (ANI)

