Two ‘hybrid’ terrorists of LeT arrested in J-K’s Baramulla: Police

Ahead of Independence Day, two 'hybrid' terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) along with arms and ammunition were arrested from Baramulla's Azadgunj, said J-K police in a statement of Wednesday. The arrested accused has been identified as Faisal Majeed Ganie, a resident of Bungalow Bagh, Baramulla and Nourul Kamran Ganie, a resident of Bagh-e-Islam, Old Town Baramulla.

Duo were held by the security forces following a specific input and search 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine, 4 live Pistol rounds and 1 Grenade were recovered from possession during personnel search, said police. "The duo was arrested during a checking drive initiated following the specific input of their movement. Joint forces of Baramulla Police, 53 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army's 46 RR placed a mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) at Azadgunj."

"Two suspect persons who were coming towards Azadgunj Baramulla tried to flee while noticing joint naka party but was apprehended tactfully," read the official statement. During preliminary investigation it came forth that both the individuals are hybrid terrorists and are affiliated with banned terrorist organisation of LeT outfit and had collected the arms and ammunition for carrying terrorist activities in Town Baramulla in view of forth coming Independence Day, said the police statement.

A case under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Baramulla and further investigations is underway, added the statement. (ANI)

