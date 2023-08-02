Left Menu

Two ‘hybrid’ terrorists of LeT arrested in J-K’s Baramulla: Police

Ahead of Independence Day, two ‘hybrid’ terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) along with arms ammunition were arrested from Baramulla’s Azadgunj, said J-K police in a statement of Wednesday.  

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:09 IST
Two ‘hybrid’ terrorists of LeT arrested in J-K’s Baramulla: Police
Arrested accused in Police custody (Photo/J-K Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Independence Day, two 'hybrid' terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) along with arms and ammunition were arrested from Baramulla's Azadgunj, said J-K police in a statement of Wednesday. The arrested accused has been identified as Faisal Majeed Ganie, a resident of Bungalow Bagh, Baramulla and Nourul Kamran Ganie, a resident of Bagh-e-Islam, Old Town Baramulla.

Duo were held by the security forces following a specific input and search 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine, 4 live Pistol rounds and 1 Grenade were recovered from possession during personnel search, said police. "The duo was arrested during a checking drive initiated following the specific input of their movement. Joint forces of Baramulla Police, 53 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army's 46 RR placed a mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) at Azadgunj."

"Two suspect persons who were coming towards Azadgunj Baramulla tried to flee while noticing joint naka party but was apprehended tactfully," read the official statement. During preliminary investigation it came forth that both the individuals are hybrid terrorists and are affiliated with banned terrorist organisation of LeT outfit and had collected the arms and ammunition for carrying terrorist activities in Town Baramulla in view of forth coming Independence Day, said the police statement.

A case under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Baramulla and further investigations is underway, added the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023