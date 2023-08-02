Javed Akhtar moves sessions court against summons issued on Kangana Ranaut’s complaint
Noted lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar moved the Mumbai Sessions Court, challenging the summons issued by the Andheri Magistrate court in response to a complaint filed by actor Kangana Ranaut.
Noted lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar moved the Mumbai Sessions Court, challenging the summons issued by the Andheri Magistrate court in response to a complaint filed by actor Kangana Ranaut. The magistrate's court issued summons to Akhtar on Kangana's complaint under IPC sections 506 and 509 (criminal intimidation and insulting the modesty of a woman).
Following the complaint, the Andheri Magistrate court asked Akhtar to appear before on August 5. However, the matter is now in the sessions court, which will take up his plea on August 8.
The plea filed by Akhtar through advocate Jay Bharadwaj said the magistrate arrived at the judgement in a hurry, resulting in a "grave miscarriage of justice". The complaint filed by Kangana pertains to a meeting with Akhtar in March 2016, during which the latter allegedly advised her not to speak against actor Hrithik Roshan publicly. (ANI)
