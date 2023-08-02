As Haryana witnesses violence, Delhi Police keep watchful eye on "sensitive" areas

As the neighbouring state of Haryana witnessed violence in Nuh and Gurugram districts, Delhi Police on Wednesday went on alert mode, keeping a watchful eye on "sensitive" areas. Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Suman Nalwa told ANI that in the wake of violence in Haryana, the police in the national capital are on alert mode with officers on the ground.

"We are aware of what is happening in our neighbouring state, where there have been incidents of violence. We are very much privy to that information. And keeping that in mind, we are also on alert. Any sensitive area is covered. We are keeping a watchful eye on all our areas, all our officers are on the ground," the officer told ANI. She said that if required, extra security forces in these areas will be deployed.

Violence broke out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district. Following this, the security in the districts adjoining Nuh -- Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram-- were strengthened. Meanwhile, members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday staged protests in several parts of Delhi against the violence.

The protestors hit the streets near East Delhi's Nirman Vihar Metro station and Ghonda Chowk, raising slogans. Apart from these two places, demonstrations were also held near Subhash Nagar Chowk. "We are going to ensure that nobody will able to disturb the communal peace that exists in Delhi," Delhi Police PRO said, adding that any such attempt by anybody will be tackled very seriously.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed reporters that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nuh, which has, so far, claimed 6 lives — 2 police homeguards and 4 civilians. "Six people — 2 homeguards and 4 civilians — have died in the violence so far. A total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. They have been taken on remand. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to ensuring order and public safety," Khattar said.

"The overall situation in the state is normal. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and brotherhood," the Haryana chief minister said. A total of 20 paramilitary force companies and 30 Haryana Police units have been deployed in the state to restore peace and order, he said.

"14 units (of police and para were sent to Nuh, three to Palwal, two to Faridabad and one to Gurugram. At present, the situation is normal in Nuh and surrounding areas, security agencies have been put on alert mode," CM said. On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several other districts in Haryana. There were instances of violence in Gurugram's Badshahpur and on Sohna road.

Section 144 has been imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)