481 cases reported to police regarding false promises by touts to tourists in Delhi in 1.5 years: MoS Rai  

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that 481 cases have been reported to Delhi Police regarding false promises by touts to tourists in the national capital in 2022 and current year till July 15. MoS Rai said, "The cases reported to Delhi Police for false promises by touts include cheating, overcharging etc. and are registered under the Delhi Prevention of Touting & Malpractices Against Tourists Act, 2010. During the last one year and current year (upto 15/07/2023), 481 cases have been reported, out of which 61 cases have concluded into conviction and 01 case into acquittal."

Nityanand Rai further informed the Upper House that Delhi Police ensures from time to time to revamp the Tourist Police. "In this direction, among other measures, a task-oriented training program for every member of the Tourist Police Unit, in association with Delhi Tourism Department and other stakeholders, has been prepared", he said. "264 Delhi police personnel have been trained so far. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Tourist Police has been prepared and issued," MoS Home Rai added. (ANI)

