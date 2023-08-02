Left Menu

Telecom network being used in big way along NHs to provide better services to road users: Dr V K Singh

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 17:10 IST
Telecom network being used in big way along NHs to provide better services to road users: Dr V K Singh
Dr Singh said total outlay for the mobile tower projects  is more than Rs 43,868 Crore. Image Credit: Twitter(@MORTHIndia)
Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen(Retd)Dr V K Singh today said that the Telecommunication network is being used in a big way along the National Highways in order to provide better services to road users. Highlighting the achievements of the Telecommunications department and their impact on all other Ministries and departments in a Press Conference in New Delhi  he said MoRTH is coordinating with the Department of Telecommunications to ensure that there is an uninterrupted mobile phone network along the National Highways.

The Minister said “An initiative is underway to expand 4G coverage in uncovered villages by installing mobile towers to ensure 4G services reach every nook and corner of the country. This will directly benefit our road network, enabling us to prevent accidents and mishaps effectively”.

Dr Singh said “In India, the expansion of 5G network is progressing rapidly. Approximately 1 lakh sites were completed in 5 months, followed by 2 lakh in 8 months and 3 lakh in 10 months, which will greatly benefit our road network.” He said: “Additionally, we are making the tolling system satellite and camera-based. A pilot project is underway to implement barrierless tolling, which uses satellite based technology, on the Delhi-Meerut Express. We are also working on improving Optical Fibre network.”

 

Dr Singh said total outlay for the mobile tower projects  is more than Rs 43,868 Crore. He said 5G has been rolled out in 631 districts. The Minister also spoke about the BSNL revival package.

(With Inputs from PIB)

