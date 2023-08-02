Following are Wednesday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 43,500 to Rs 47,000 model Rs 45,500.

New Supari : Rs 30,000 to Rs 43,000 model Rs 37,500.

Koka : Rs 23,000 to Rs 30,000 model Rs 26,000.

Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 18,000 2nd quality : Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 model Rs 14,000.

