Areca and coconut prices
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Following are Wednesday's areca and coconut prices.
Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 43,500 to Rs 47,000 model Rs 45,500.
New Supari : Rs 30,000 to Rs 43,000 model Rs 37,500.
Koka : Rs 23,000 to Rs 30,000 model Rs 26,000.
Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 18,000 2nd quality : Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 model Rs 14,000.
