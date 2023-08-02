Left Menu

Nigerians march in protest against fuel price hike, rising costs

Hundreds marched through major Nigerian cities on Wednesday on the first day of a nationwide strike called to protest the removal of a petrol subsidy and demand a new minimum wage but businesses remained open, though with reduced traffic in some spots.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 18:15 IST
Nigerians march in protest against fuel price hike, rising costs

Hundreds marched through major Nigerian cities on Wednesday on the first day of a nationwide strike called to protest the removal of a petrol subsidy and demand a new minimum wage but businesses remained open, though with reduced traffic in some spots. Since being sworn into office on May 29, President Bola Tinubu has embarked on the country's boldest reforms in decades, scrapping the popular but expensive subsidy, which cost $10 billion last year, and relaxing foreign exchange regime.

While the reforms have been welcomed by investors, unions say they have led to soaring costs at a time when Nigerians are already grappling with the highest inflation in nearly two decades. Placard-carrying protesters led by union leaders marched in Lagos, oil-producing state of Bayelsa and the northern cities of Kano and Kaduna.

"Today's protest is just the beginning and warning to the government. We give them one week to listen to our demands," said Auwal Musa Muhammad, chairman for electricity workers union in Kano. In the capital Abuja, marchers broke down a gate to the National Assembly, where they expected to be addressed by the Senate President, witnesses said. There were no reports of other incidents.

Union officials handed petitions to government officials in several states detailing their grievances. While Tinubu has said the fuel subsidy benefited the country's elites, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) said ending the fuel subsidy was a hasty decision made without any plan to cushion the impact on the poor.

"Every family feels the fang of the harsh policies of government which has resulted in the astronomical increase in transportation, food, goods and services, tuition fees, rising costs of accessing quality healthcare, just to name but a few," the NLC said in a statement on Wednesday. In Lagos, businesses were open, including the branches of supermarket chains Pick n Pay and Shoprite. At a market in the Obalende neighbourhood, vegetable sellers went about their business, haggling with customers over prices.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria's two main federations, represent millions of workers across most sectors of Africa's biggest economy, including parts of the oil industry. The unions have said the strike will last one week, but they may struggle to sustain the protest as tens of millions are employed in largely informal sectors of the economy that have no union representation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023