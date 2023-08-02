Left Menu

Assam to plant one crore saplings on Sep 17: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 18:18 IST
Assam to plant one crore saplings on Sep 17: Himanta
Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said one crore saplings of commercial trees will be planted within three hours on September 17 to increase the forest cover of the state. At a function here, the CM launched the web portal, mobile app and theme song of the 'Amrit Briksha Andolan' campaign.

Along with this, a website for registration of the wood-based industry was also launched on Wednesday for 'ease of doing business' in the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that this movement will enrich Assam's beauty, combat climate change by increasing forest cover and empower people with a tree-based economy.

On September 17, various self-help groups, frontline workers, educational institutes and government personnel will come together to plant one crore commercially viable saplings in three hours, setting their sights on a place in the record books, he added.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the state government is aiming to grow six crore saplings in the government nurseries from next year.

''We want the people to grow commercially viable trees in their own lands so that forests are not destroyed for wood-based industries,'' he added.

Patowary also said that commercial trees such as white sandals are being grown in government nurseries and these will be given to people for free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023