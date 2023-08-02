“Accused in Nuh violence have been arrested on basis of investigation,” says police

All the arrested accused in connection with the violence that broke out in Haryana's Nuh district, have been arrested on the basis of the investigation, said the Superintendent of Police (SP), Varun Singla on Wednesday. While briefing the media about the details of the investigation, Singla said that a total of 41 FIRs have been lodged till now.

"Total 41 FIRs have been lodged till now and 116 people have been arrested on the basis of the investigation. We will apply for the police remand of the accused and the process is underway for the proper investigation of the matter," Singla told the reporters. Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said that the reopening of the school and colleges in the area will be decided only after reviewing the situation. "We will review the situation and then will decide on the reopening of schools and colleges in the area. Internet facility will be also started again after reviewing the situation in the area. 14 forces of paramilitary and almost 20 companies of Haryana Police are deployed here. Today we will give relaxation between 3-5 pm in all the areas where curfew is imposed. We will review this relaxation time," Panwar said.

The schools and colleges were closed in view of the recent incidents of violence in the area. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kauhsal has issued orders that Chief Administrator, HSVP Ajit Balaji Joshi shall proceed to Nuh immediately to provide guidance to the Deputy commissioner of Nuh for maintenance of law and order in district Nuh and to coordinate with state headquarter.

"He shall also maintain Headquarters at Nuh till further orders," Sanjeev Kauhsal added in his order. Following the incidents of violence in Nuh Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that no accused will be spared and strict and justice for the victims and their families will be ensured.

"Strict and decisive action will be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the Nuh violence. No one will be spared. Justice for the victims and their families will be ensured," he said, adding no action will be taken against those who are innocent. Calling the violence that broke out in Nuh as "unfortunate" he said that the incident had led to the deaths of six people, including four civilians and two Home Guard personnel.

"What happened in Nuh is unfortunate and this incident has resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, which includes two home guard personnel and four civilians. A number of individuals have sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities such as Nalhar Hospital, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, and other hospitals," Khattar said. Following the violence, the security in the districts adjoining Nuh -- Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram-- were strengthened.

Haryana CM while addressing a press conference today also said that along with state police, 20 companies of central security forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of citizens. "30 companies of the Haryana Police have been deployed for this purpose. Additionally, 20 companies of paramilitary forces. 14 teams of the paramilitary forces have been deployed in Nuh district, 3 companies deployed in Palwal, 2 companies in Gurugram, 1 company in Faridabad," Khattar said. (ANI)

