Incessant shower disrupts normal life, brings down Jharkhand’s rain deficit

Incessant rain in major parts of Jharkhand brought down the overall rainfall deficit from 44 per cent to 39 per cent in the state which is facing a drought-like situation, a weather official said on Wednesday. Triggered by a deep depression, the heavy shower has been lashing major parts of Jharkhand since Tuesday evening, disrupting normal life.

It, however, has brought much-needed relief to farmers of Jharkhand which experienced scanty rainfall in July.

“The ongoing rainfall might continue till Thursday afternoon. Thereafter, the intensity of rain might decline,” Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand told PTI. Jharkhand’s overall rainfall deficit, which was at 44 per cent till August 1, declined to 39 per cent on Wednesday. The state has received 318.8 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 2 against the normal rainfall of 526.3mm rainfall, Anand said. He said that the deep depression system, which was around 180 km east of the state capital Ranchi on Wednesday morning, is likely to move northwestwards across Jharkhand and weaken gradually into depression by Wednesday night.

The system is likely to move towards east Uttar Pradesh from Thursday afternoon, which might decline the intensity of rain in Jharkhand, Anand said.

Majhgaon in West Singhbhum district has registered the highest 148.4 mm rainfall since Tuesday, while East Singhbhum’s Chakuliya recorded 106mm rainfall. The rainfall is likely to help farmers increase their sowing coverage. The overall Kharif crops sowing coverage is still at 31.5 per cent, while the ideal season for sowing has ended. Due to delayed or scanty rainfall in the monsoon season, farmers in Jharkhand have extended the sowing till August 15. The sowing coverage for paddy, which is the main crop of the season, is still at 25.84 per cent of its total target area of 18 lakh hectares. Sowing coverage for maize is at 59.61 per cent, pulses at 32.85 per cent, oilseeds 34.81 per cent and coarse cereals at 40.43 per cent, according to the agriculture department data.

