No proposal to increase amount of minimum pension: Govt in Lok Sabha
There is no proposal to increase the amount of minimum pension/family pension, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.
The amount of minimum pension/family pension under the central government is Rs 9,000 per month, he said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.
Singh said there are 44,81,245 pensioners, including 20,93,462 family pensioners and the government incurred an expenditure of Rs 2,41,777.55 crore on them during 2022-23.
''There is no proposal to increase the amount of minimum pension/ family pension. The pensioners/ family pensioners are entitled to dearness relief, based on changes in prices, from time to time,'' he added.
