NLC along with UP govt to set up 1,980 MW thermal plant for Rs 19,406 crore

NLC India Ltd has entered into a joint venture with the UP government to set up a thermal power plant at a cost of Rs 19,406 crore.

The plant will come up at Ghatampur near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 1,980 MW plant will have three units of 660 MW each. The first phase of the project will start generating power by the end of this year, the statement said.

Once fully operational, around 1,478.28 MW power will be supplied to Uttar Pradesh and the remaining 492.72 MW to Assam, the ministry said.

Tamil Nadu-based NLC, under the ministry, operates three opencast lignite mines with a total installed capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Neyveli, another opencast lignite mine at Barsingsar in Rajasthan with an installed capacity of 2.1 MTPA and an opencast coal mine at Talabira in Odisha with an installed capacity of 20 MTPA.

The company also operates four lignite-based pit-head thermal power stations with an aggregate capacity of 3,390 MW at Neyveli and one 250 MW lignite-based thermal power station at Barsingsar, Rajasthan.

