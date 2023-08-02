Left Menu

BSES discoms warn against kite flying near electrical installations

The BSES discoms have issued an advisory cautioning the public to avoid flying kites near electrical installations, a spokesperson of the company said.The celebrations on Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan festival involve kite flying on a mass scale in the national capital.People should enjoy kite flying, but they should do it responsibly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@bsesdelhi)
The BSES discoms have issued an advisory cautioning the public to avoid flying kites near electrical installations, a spokesperson of the company said.

The celebrations on Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan festival involve kite flying on a mass scale in the national capital.

''People should enjoy kite flying, but they should do it responsibly. We have advised people not to fly kites near electrical installations, including overhead cables. Residents must avoid using metal or metal-coated manjha,'' said a BSES spokesperson.

Use of metal-coated kite string causes tripping and disruption of one 33/66 KV overhead line can cause outage affecting over 10,000 residents of an area, he said.

''Not just electrical equipment get damaged, the risk to life is a bigger danger of reckless kite flying. Use of metal-coated manjha (kite string) can also endanger life of a person, if it entangles with power lines,'' he said.

The power distribution companies under BSES, or discoms, -- BRPL and BYPL -- have appealed to the household elders to take care of any kite-flying-related contingency and counsel children not to enter barricaded electrical installations for kite flying, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

