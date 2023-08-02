Left Menu

MP: Man strangles wife for refusing to make tea in Gwalior, held

The incident occurred in Thatipur village under Vishwavidyalaya police station limits in the district on Tuesday. The woman who died was identified as Sadhna. The accused husband has been identified as Mohit and the couple tied knot two years ago.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:04 IST
Gwalior SSP Rajesh Singh Chandel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old man strangled his 22-year-old wife to death after she allegedly refused to prepare tea for him in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Thatipur village under Vishwavidyalaya police station limits in the district on Tuesday. The woman who died was identified as Sadhna. The accused husband has been identified as Mohit and the couple tied knot two years ago.

According to the police, the woman was in a hurry to go to the temple and in the meantime, the husband asked her to make tea. She refused to do so and a dispute erupted among them. The matter escalated and it turned into a scuffle. After that the accused husband strangled his wife Sadhna, due to which she died on the spot. On getting the information about the incident, the police reached the spot, registered a case into matter and arrested the accused.

"A man strangled his wife following a dispute over making tea. During the interrogation the accused husband told the police about the dispute over making tea. The family members also told the police that the accused used to trouble her and used to doubt her character," Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Singh Chandel said. The police registered a case into the matter and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

