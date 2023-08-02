Left Menu

Guwahati: Timing for educational institutes rescheduled over rise in temperature

02-08-2023
In view of the continuous rise in mercury level and heat conditions, the Kamrup district administration in Assam, under which Guwahati falls, has rescheduled the timings of classes of all educational institutions. The district administration has rescheduled the timing of classes of all educational institutions, both government and private, from 7.30 am effective Thursday.

"...in the interest of public wellbeing, the normal school timing is again rescheduled due to continuous rise of Mercury level and prevailing scorching heat for both Govt. Provincialised and private schools under Kamrup Metro district w.e.f Thursday, 3rd Aug ’2023," the official order issued by the Inspector of Schools/DEEO (i/c) cum District Mission Coordinator, Kamrup Metro said. The order will remain in effect till August 15, the order said.

Also, the district administration has instructed the schools to conduct the morning assembly inside the classroom or in a shaded area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

