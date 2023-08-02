Left Menu

LIFE Mission case: SC grants interim bail to Sivasankar on medical grounds

The case pertains to the state government's LIFE Mission project, which intended to provide homes to the poor who lost their houses in the floods of 2018.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister, M Sivasankar for two months on medical ground. The order was passed by a bench of justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh. Sivasankar was arrested under money laundering offence in matter pertaining to LIFE mission.

The case pertains to the state government's LIFE Mission project, which intended to provide homes to the poor who lost their houses in the floods of 2018. The housing project was proposed at Vaddakanchery in the Thrissur district. The project intended to build houses for 140 families in Vadakkanchery by spending Rs 14.50 crore out of Rs 18.50 crore granted by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate.

In April this year, Kerala High Court also dismissed Sivasankar's bail plea in the LIFE Mission Scam Case observing that "Sivasankar has a lot of influence in the ruling party of Kerala. He is especially close to the Chief Minister". Sivashankar's bail plea in the same case is also pending before the Supreme Court. In the bail plea before the High Court, Sivasankar said, "The arrest is a political stunt. There is no direct allegation against the petitioner. The entire case is a political hit job by the Enforcement Directorate using the professional privity the petitioner had with the Chief Minister of Kerala." (ANI)

