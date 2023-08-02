Left Menu

Lula: Brazil has 'highest real interest rate in world'

02-08-2023
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized his country's central bank chief again on Wednesday for what he called the "highest real interest rate in world."

Speaking to foreign correspondents, Lula said Brazil's economy will grow anyway, despite the high interest rates, and he announced that major infrastructure and industrial development measures will be unveiled on Aug. 11.

They will include new Petrobras investments and the oil company will take care of the energy transition towards a "green economy," he said.

