Left Menu

Publications Division receives Award for Excellence in Display at Delhi Book Fair 2023

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:52 IST
Publications Division receives Award for Excellence in Display at Delhi Book Fair 2023
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Government of India’s premier publishing house Publications Division has bagged the silver medal for Excellence in Display at Delhi Book Fair 2023. The award has been presented at the closing cum award ceremony of the Book Fair, held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi today, August 2, 2023. Head and Director General of Publications Division, Ms. Anupama Bhatnagar received the award in presence of senior officers of Publications Division, India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) and Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP), as well as the entire organizing team of Publications Division.

 

The 27th edition of the Delhi Book Fair was organized by ITPO in association with FIP from 29th July to 2nd August, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, exhibited its books and journals at Stall No. 12, Hall No. 11 of Pragati Maidan.

The visitors highly appreciated the exquisite collection of books displayed by Publications Division. The books covered themes ranging from nation building, history and heritage, to biographies, reference books and children literature. The set of books included premium books on Rashtrapati Bhavan and collections of selected speeches of Presidents, Vice Presidents and Prime Ministers, published exclusively by the Division. These too received great admiration by visitors.

'India/Bharat', the popular reference annual published by the Division, was one of the main attractions among stall visitors. The Division's magnificent pictorial books on art and culture were also among visitors’ favourites. The Division's special book 'Yojana Classics' was released yesterday by Information & Broadcasting Secretary, Shri Apurva Chandra. The book will be soon available at Publications Division Book Gallery, Soochna Bhawan and website www.publicationsdivision.nic.in.

Besides books, Publications Division’s popular and widely circulated journals such as Yojana, Kurukshetra, Aajkal and Bal Bharti were also much appreciated by the visitors, who expressed their sincere commendation for the journals. Employment News / Rozgar Samachar published by the Division was also praised by the visitors for consistent and useful employment updates provided by the weekly.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023